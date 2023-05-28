HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of people are expected to gather at Ala Moana Regional Park on Memorial Day for the Shinnyo Floating Lantern ceremony. It will be the first time the annual tradition returns in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stage is nearly set as preparations ramp up for the 25th annual Shinnyo Floating Lantern Hawaii Ceremony.

Brian Dote is the founder of Tapiki LLC, he worked behind the scenes making sure people have a way to experience the ceremony online and through the Shinnyo Floating Lantern phone application developed by his company.

Although he said nothing compares to experiencing the ceremony in person.

“Six thousand orange lanterns glowing in the water, almost as if they are reflecting from the sky, the sky turns orange,” Dote said. “All of these people sharing this collective experience of remembrances both personally and privately but as a group of people that’s something that cannot be described.”

The last couple of years, the ceremony has taken place virtually with in-person interactive displays. This Memorial Day event will be back to full capacity.

Dote said, “About 50,000 people, so it’s going to be a big crowd.”

The parking near Magic Island will be closed off, only those with permits will be able to access it. People are being asked to park off-site and walk to Ala Moana Beach Park if there is no more parking available.

The Shinnyo-En Hawaii Temple Manager Eitaro Hayashi said they introduced a reservation system for the lanterns for the first time this year. He said about 2,000 people have picked up their lanterns already.

He said there are also people who traveled from afar for this special occasion.

Hayashi said, “From mainland and other countries it’s obviously reaching something in the core of individuals saying hey this is something I need to make time for.”

All individual lanterns have been reserved, but folks can still submit remembrance messages online until a little before midnight on Sunday.

People can also still write a remembrance message on the day of the ceremony.

Dote said, “They can hand write their own remembrance from 10 to 5 and those will be placed into a lantern and floated at 6:30 so you can still come in person and enjoy this amazing experience.”

The lanterns will be set to float at 6:30 PM Memorial Day. The ceremony will also be broadcasted on KHON2 News.