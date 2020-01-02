Thousands spent their first day of 2020 looking for good fortune

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of people spent part of the first day of 2020 hoping to change their fortune for the new year.

They gather at the Daijingu Temple of Hawaii to receive a blessing from a Shinto priest.

Then, they buy good luck charms to help them over the next year and get a paper fortune.

If you don’t like the fortune, you can simply tie it to a nearby stand and buy another fortune.

“The ability to bring in your old luck, whether it was good or bad and refresh it with some new tokens. The ability to be blessed and get a new start on things to shake things out and bring something in new,” said volunteer Steve McLaughlin.

This is the temple’s largest fundraiser of the year.