HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Heart Association hosted an event to fundraise money for cardiovascular research and education, advocate for health and in saving lives.

The Oahu Heart Walk took place on Saturday, Aug. 6. at the Kapiolani Park in Kapahulu.

The one mile walk started at 6:30 a.m. and had a variety of activities during the fundraiser for everyone.

AHA offered free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol readings by Hawaii Pacific Health, stroke awareness education and CPR demonstrations.

There was also health focused games and educational activities available for keiki.