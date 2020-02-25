Thousands of Oahu residents qualify to get duplicate license online

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Getting a driver license with a star in a gold circle is just a click away for more than 92,000 Oahu residents.

Motorists who renewed their driver license between May 2014 and January 2018 do not have to make an appointment or stand in line to get a REAL ID-complaint driver license.

If the required documents previously submitted are on file with the city, these motorists can simply get a duplicate license online and add on the star marking to indicate REAL ID compliance.

The online service will provide only an exact duplicate of a driver license. For example, changes are not allowed to a name or address. There will be no change made to the expiration date. The online duplicate web page can be accessed here. Applicants must select “Option 2” for a REAL ID-compliant driver license.

The cost for an online duplicate is 7-dollars and the card will be mailed to the address on file.

A temporary paper license will not be mailed.

It can take from six-to-eight weeks to receive the card.

Apply with enough time to receive the card ahead of Oct. 1, 2020, if needed for domestic air travel and to access federal facilities.