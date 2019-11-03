Thousands of Japanese collectibles are up for sale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sculptures, dolls, artwork, antiques and more.

It’s all up for grabs this weekend at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.

The items have all been donated and proceeds go towards educational programs at the center.

According to gift shop manager Ken Yoshida, there are about 300,000 items for the public to come through.

Their most popular items? It’s the artwork and the dishes.

But the sale isn’t just about raising funds.

“What we’re trying to do is let the public know about us and invite them into the center,” said Yoshida. “This is a great way for people to be introduced and be a member of the JCCH.”

The collectibles sale is open to the public and continues Sunday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.