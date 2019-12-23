Thousands of holiday shoppers score big last-minute deals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas is just three days away and thousands of shoppers wrapped up their holiday shopping this weekend.

“I am very last minute,” said Waipahu resident, Troy Carriaga. “I’m like the day before or two days before, my wife does all the shopping. I love it, but I have to shop for her too.”

Many people started their holiday shopping just this weekend.

“Doesn’t everybody? That’s the local style right?” Mililani resident Laverne Ng said while laughing.

“I think more so it’s harder this year because Thanksgiving was so late compared to usual, so it feels like everything was last minute this year,” said Waipahu resident Kelsie Inouye.

The promotor for the holiday craft fair at the Blaisdell said nearly 10,000 shoppers have stopped in since Friday.

“It reminds me of when you see Macy’s opening up for holiday shopping, that’s what it’s like when they first open the doors,” said Pat Shine. “We got crowds waiting to come inside.”

“On Friday, people were actually running down the aisles when they opened the door and yesterday we went outside and the line actually went around the corner so that’s pretty awesome,” said local vendor Kaleo Pilago of Wahine Toa Designs.

Retail Merchants of Hawaii said the weekend before Christmas is the busiest shopping day of the year because retailers are clearing their shelves for next season.

“It’s even busier than Black Friday,” said RMH president Tina Yamaki. “A lot of people can find a lot of great deals maybe not in the color or size they want, but there are a lot of great deals to be had out there.”

And those who waited until the last minute scored big deals.

“You have stores just doing clearance sales so they’re clearing out their seasonal things from the season before, certain stores are doing 50% off their entire store just trying to draw people in for the holidays,” Inouye observed.

“I got clothes for almost 50% off of everything, and then shoes I’m pretty sure they were docked at $20 to $30 down,” said Kalihi resident Kealoha Gabriel.

Gabriel said she will now become a last-minute shopper.

Many stores will remain open late on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Some big box stores will stay open until midnight.

Call or check store websites for details.