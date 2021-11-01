Thousands of free trees to be distributed statewide for Arbor Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) said the Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program (KUCFP) and its partners will be continuing the annual tradition of planting and distributing trees statewide on Arbor Day, Nov. 6.

According to DLNR, KUCFP is a program under DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) that has supported 106 projects that have distributed 110,226 trees across Hawai’i since 1993.

This year’s trees were made available for adoption through partnerships on O’ahu with the Malama Learning Center, Trees for Honolulu’s Future, Ke Kula Nui O Waimanalo, on Maui with the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens; and on Kaua’i with the Garden Island Resource Conservation and Development, Inc.

Families can expect to receive one free Abor Day Hawai’i tree in a one-gallon pot on a first-come-first-serve basis.

DLNR said masks and social distancing will be required at every site. If families can make it, they are encouraged to visit a local nursery and pick up a tree there to celebrate Arbor Day.

For more information about Arbor Day, go to DLNR’s DOFAW website.