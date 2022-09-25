HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Bicycling League hosted the 39th annual Honolulu Century Ride on Sunday, Sept. 25 which led thousands of bicyclists to gather at daybreak.

Bikers of all ages met at Kapiolani Park to start the 100-mile trek.

Those who attended could bike any distance they wanted to and rode the trail from Waikiki to Kaaawa.

(Courtesy: Christopher Salas)

(Courtesy: Travis Counsell)

At the event, there was food, music and even malasada stations on the way.

Proceeds from the Honolulu Century Ride are being used to support Hawaii Bicycling Leagues’ advocacy and education for safety on the roads in Hawaii.