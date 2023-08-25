HONOLULU (KHON2) — This weekend, you may want to get your happi coat, I got mines on and my happy face on because here at the Aloha Stadium Halawa parking lot is going to be the first time ever of what is known as Megabon, a big bon dance taking place right here for the first time at the Aloha Stadium potentially being one of the largest in the state.

So, to find out more, we are here with some of the organizers, Jenna and Cosmo.

Tell us a little bit about this.

We are at the perfect venue for a large crowd, a lot of different booths, a lot of activities planned.

What can we expect tomorrow?

“So, we have over 60 booths including local food vendors, drink vendors, we have our beer booth from Aloha Beer Company,” says Jenna Nakagawa, Megabon co-chair.

“We also have our JCI booth with tons of merchandise to sell.”

And what about the performances.

I heard there are a lot of different performers that are going to be taking on that stage.

“So, we actually have five performing groups,” says Nakagawa.

“Two taiko groups which is going to be Chinagu Eisa Hawaii and Ryugen Taiko. We also have three dance groups which will be Hawaii Shin Kobukai, Hawaii Eisa Shinyuu Kai, and Ewa Fukushima Bon Dance Club.”

So excited for all the many different things.

For you Cosmo, how did all of this come together?

Being the first ever, what did it take to bring all this together?

“So, the story kind of goes starting from my grandmother who used to be the first priestess and the last priestess to be allowed to be trained at Todaiji. I’m not sure if you know of Nara, the deer park,” says Cosmo Hirai, Bishop of Hawaii Todaiji.

“So, she trained there, she came to Hawaii and opened Hawaii Todaiji. My mother took over as the second Bishop, and then me being here as the third Bishop. The temple has been private for so long, we are looking for a way to open up and do a bon dance. And then, both of us being a part of JCI past presidents, this was the perfect opportunity for us to give back to the community, do something. And so, that is where the thought came. Why don’t we work together to make a nice community bon dance.”

That’s a beautiful idea.

But, for those who may be unfamiliar, me included, when we come here and you are dancing, what is a bon dance all about?

What are you celebrating?

“The bon dance is to celebrate our ancestors and everybody being in a better place and just enjoying our time together with the rest of the community,” says Hirai.

Just to give out the logistical information, this is again known as Megabon right here at Aloha Stadium.

So, this will be tomorrow, Saturday.

While this is a free event, there will be a $9 parking fee per vehicle, so that is the only thing you are going to be paying.

Free admission inside and if you are also catching the rail, also known as Skyline, there will be extended hours until 10 pm for Saturday evening.

