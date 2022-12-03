HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Lights took place today, Saturday, Dec. 3, at and around Honolulu Hale for its 30th year, and the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade returned after a two-year hiatus.

HCL is a month long celebration that began tonight with the City Lights Block Party.

Festivities for the opening night included:

Visit with Santa in Santa’s Village which is located inside the historic Mission Memorial Auditorium.

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Honolulu Hale.

Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade which begins at ʻAʻala Park, ending at Honolulu Hale.

City Lights Block Party – Punchbowl Street and across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds.

City and County of Honolulu Employee Christmas Tree Exhibition in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard.

Wreath Contest Exhibition in Lane Gallery inside Honolulu Hale.

Entertainers for the evening were:

Crossing Rain

Ei Nei

Nesian N.I.N.E.

Sean Naʻauao & Friends

The kick-off event took place on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds at Honolulu Hale.