HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Lights took place today, Saturday, Dec. 3, at and around Honolulu Hale for its 30th year, and the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade returned after a two-year hiatus.
HCL is a month long celebration that began tonight with the City Lights Block Party.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
Festivities for the opening night included:
- Visit with Santa in Santa’s Village which is located inside the historic Mission Memorial Auditorium.
- Tree Lighting Ceremony at Honolulu Hale.
- Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade which begins at ʻAʻala Park, ending at Honolulu Hale.
- City Lights Block Party – Punchbowl Street and across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds.
- City and County of Honolulu Employee Christmas Tree Exhibition in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard.
- Wreath Contest Exhibition in Lane Gallery inside Honolulu Hale.
Entertainers for the evening were:
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
- Crossing Rain
- Ei Nei
- Nesian N.I.N.E.
- Sean Naʻauao & Friends
The kick-off event took place on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds at Honolulu Hale.