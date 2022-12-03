HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Lights took place today, Saturday, Dec. 3, at and around Honolulu Hale for its 30th year, and the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade returned after a two-year hiatus.

HCL is a month long celebration that began tonight with the City Lights Block Party.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Festivities for the opening night included:

  • Visit with Santa in Santa’s Village which is located inside the historic Mission Memorial Auditorium.
  • Tree Lighting Ceremony at Honolulu Hale.
  • Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade which begins at ʻAʻala Park, ending at Honolulu Hale.
  • City Lights Block Party – Punchbowl Street and across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds.
  • City and County of Honolulu Employee Christmas Tree Exhibition in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard.
  • Wreath Contest Exhibition in Lane Gallery inside Honolulu Hale.

Entertainers for the evening were:

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

  • Crossing Rain
  • Ei Nei
  • Nesian N.I.N.E.
  • Sean Naʻauao & Friends

The kick-off event took place on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds at Honolulu Hale.