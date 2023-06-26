HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tiffani Muramoto lives in McCully and she said she sees people racing through the red at the intersection of McCully and Algaroba streets all the time.

“It’s like you kind of wish there was more police presence to see it, but I guess that’s what the cameras are here for,” Muramoto said.

She’s in favor of the red light safety cameras.

“Personally, I think it’s going to help,” she explained. “It will make you think twice about what you want to do on the roads, whether it be for your safety or those around you. So I think it’s good.”

According to numbers by the Department of Transportation, since the red light safety camera pilot program started in November 2022, a total of 6,311 citations have been issued at all 10 of the locations.

And 557 of those at the McCully and Algaroba streets intersection in the last six weeks alone.

“It’s caught red-handed,” said Eudora Farr who’s lived on Algaroba Street for the past 20 years.

She said it’s about time people face some consequences for their bad driving.

“A lot of cars don’t follow the traffic laws and run the red light or don’t stop like they’re supposed to and wait at the yellow light.”

While Farr is in favor of the program, she doesn’t like that the registered owner of the car is automatically stuck with the citation

“It’s the person who’s driving the car that’s to blame not the car itself. the car can’t drive itself,” she explained.

When a car is cited for running the red light it’s the car owner that gets the ticket, even if they weren’t the one behind the wheel.

According to the transportation department, the cameras cannot take photos of the drivers due to privacy concerns.

All citations are sent to the police department for final approval and mailed to the owner of the vehicle within 10 days of the incident.

So far, according to DOT, two people have contested their citations and lost. Several others were also trying to fight their citations.

The fine for a red light citation is $200.

Click here for more information about the red light camera safety program.