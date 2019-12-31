Thousands attend Dream Weekend Music Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of people were partying at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

“Ain’t no party like a Honolulu party cause a Honolulu party don’t stop. Ain’t no party like a Honolulu party cause a Honolulu party don’t stop,” Rapper Ice Cube rapped.

Rapper Ice Cube is one of several performers at the Dream Weekend Music Festival.

Also in the line up. Saweetie, Usher and Marshmello.

It’s the last big concert of the year.

Promoters say they hope to have another music festival next year.