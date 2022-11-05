WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival wrapped up today, Nov. 5.

According to the Maui Chamber of Commerce, seven-thousand residents and visitors attended the festival that celebrates all things made in Maui at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The festival showcased 140 vendors from Maui, including food trucks from Maui and Moloka’i.

“It was great to be back in person where our manufactures can share their products with the community, visitors, wholesale buyers and distributions and the world.” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce.”

This is the first time the festival has been celebrated since COIVD lockdowns two years ago. The event celebrates local artists and manufacturers and highlights the diverse offerings of Maui County.

“Coming off a two-year hiatus with virtual vs. live events, the vendors worked extremely hard to prepare for this year and meet with customers again. During this time, a plethora of new products were created and new companies established,” said Tumpap.

Hawaiian Airlines has been the title sponsor since 2019. HA offered a prize at this year’s festival – 120,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles. The winner will be announced soon, according to Hawaiian Airlines.

Male Modes Featuring the FAM Hawaii Lifestyle Brand in their Fun Fashion Show Guests Seeking Their Favorite Vendors Model for Protea Pendants Mid Day Crowd Enjoying the Festival Da Bee Hive Wins Best In Show for their Booth Decor Ahumanu Performs Blessing Crowd from Kahului Beach Road up to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Front Gate Photos courtesy of Maui Chamber of Commerce

“This festival showcases the tremendous creativity and talent of Maui County’s manufacturers and exposes their products to thousands of shoppers, wholesale buyers and distributors and national and international industry professionals,” added Tumpap.

If you were unable to attend the festival, Tumpap said you can go to their website or find them on Facebook or Instagram to find out who this year’s vendors were and to access resources.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Tumpap concluded, “As our worldwide exposure grows, we encourage people to continue to buy quality products made in Maui County by local hands and hearts who take immense pride in sharing their Spirit of Aloha with the world.”