Power restored after outages affected over 19,0000 in Waikele, Pearl City, Waimalu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple power outages affected thousands in various areas on Oahu, Friday night, January 3, around 7:30 p.m.
The power was later restored around 8:30 p.m.
According to HECO, the outage in Waimalu/Aiea area initially affected 2,203 customers. In Pearl City, two outages were reported. One outage affected 5,677 customers and the other affected 925.
In Waikele and Waipahu, several outages affected over 3,100 customers.
The total of those affected by the power grew since the preliminary release.
HECO said that around upwards 19,000 total in parts of Pearlridge, Aiea, Pearl City, and Waikele were affected by the outage.
According to HECO, the preliminary cause of the outages are to an “equipment issue.” But so far, HECO has not divulged on what the equipment issue was.
The estimated time for power restoration is 8:30 p.m. according to HECO’s online power outage map.
HECO crews have responded and are investigating the outage.
Keep up with KHON2 as we update this article when more information is made available.