Power restored after outages affected over 19,0000 in Waikele, Pearl City, Waimalu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple power outages affected thousands in various areas on Oahu, Friday night, January 3, around 7:30 p.m.

The power was later restored around 8:30 p.m.

830p Pearlridge/Aiea/Pearl City/Waikele update: Power restored to all ~19k customers. To report an #OahuOutage please call 1-855-304-1212 or go online to https://t.co/d0g835Vz7V. Mahalo. — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) January 4, 2020

According to HECO, the outage in Waimalu/Aiea area initially affected 2,203 customers. In Pearl City, two outages were reported. One outage affected 5,677 customers and the other affected 925.

In Waikele and Waipahu, several outages affected over 3,100 customers.

The total of those affected by the power grew since the preliminary release.

HECO said that around upwards 19,000 total in parts of Pearlridge, Aiea, Pearl City, and Waikele were affected by the outage.

According to HECO, the preliminary cause of the outages are to an “equipment issue.” But so far, HECO has not divulged on what the equipment issue was.

8p Pearlridge/Aiea/Pearl City/Waikele outage update: ~19k customers without power in parts of Pearlridge, Aiea, Pearl

City and Waikele. 1st responder investigating. Preliminary cause due to equipment issue. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) January 4, 2020

The estimated time for power restoration is 8:30 p.m. according to HECO’s online power outage map.

HECO crews have responded and are investigating the outage.

Keep up with KHON2 as we update this article when more information is made available.