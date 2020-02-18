Thoughts, concerns wanted for the future of Farrington Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Farrington Highway is the main lifeline of travel for residents on the Waianae coast.

That’s why the State wants to hear from residents about various issues, including options for secondary access.

The Transportation Department is doing a study to determine the long term vision and management for Farrington Highway. The State is holding three rounds of public meetings, starting on Thursday, February 20, in Waianae.

It’ll be at the S and L building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another meeting on Monday is taking place at the Nanakuli Public Library.