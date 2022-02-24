HONOLULU (KHON2) — Life expectancy across the country can vary based on which state you were born in, and the National Center for Health Statistics found Hawaii residents had the highest life expectancy at birth with 80.9 years.

Their findings showed across the nation, life expectancy was longer for women in every state. What varied was how much longer.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“These studies remind us of the many reasons we’re lucky to live in Hawai‘i,” said Dr. Melinda Ashton, Executive Vice President, and Chief Quality Officer for Hawai‘i Pacific Health. “We have consistently been recognized for great health care here.”

Dr. Ashton said these factors all combine to allow us to enjoy the longest average lifespan in the country.

“Health care is only one factor contributing to a long life,” said Ashton. “Fortunately for us we have advantages in our environment, genetics, lower obesity rates, lower smoking rates, education and our healthy lifestyles.”

However, Hawaii also saw a big gap between expected outcomes for men and women.

Men born in the Aloha State were expected to die nearly six years earlier than their female counterparts.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

“Each individual should maximize their own health potential by keeping up regular doctor appointments and screenings,” said Ashton. “What we do for ourselves is just as important as the natural advantages that living in Hawai‘i offers us.”