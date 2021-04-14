Thompson Corner on Oahu’s North Shore to be converted into all-way stop

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be converting the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kaukonahua Road, commonly known as Thompson Corner, into an all-way stop starting Monday, April 19.

The conversion will include the instillation of stop signs, stop bars and a four-way flashing beacon.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to HDOT officials, the all-way stop is being implemented to reduce safety concerns from high traffic volumes at the intersection.

Crews are scheduled to work from Monday through Friday, April 23, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

HDOT officials say lane closures and shifts may be enacted for safety reasons during work hours.

Electronic message boards will be placed on the routes that approach Thompson Corner so motorists are notified of the work and traffic pattern change.

Click here for more information.