HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location.

Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5.

“Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said Paul Yokota, president of FCH Enterprises, the parent entity of Zippy’s Restaurants.

As a result, the restaurant said it will focus more on its take-out operation.

The take-out operation at the Koko Marina Center Zippy’s location will continue to be open seven days a week. Its hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.