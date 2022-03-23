HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s National Puppy Day! How are you celebrating?

Rover, a network of pet sitters and dog walkers, released their list of best Hawaiian dog names through a combination of outside research and digging through their own database.

Naming your dog is just the beginning of your journey together. Here are some ideas!

35 Best Hawaiian Dog Names (Translations by Rover)

Akua (spirit) Aloha Alamea (precious) Aolani (heavenly cloud) Awapuhi (ginger) Lani (sky) Kai (ocean) Keiki (child) Kekoa (brave one) Kio (puddle) Kina Koa (fearless) Kona Hanai Hilo Hula Inoki (devoted) Lanai Leilani Lilikoi (passionfruit) Lilo Lomi Lupo (wolf) Mahina (moon) Makani (wind) Mano (shark) Maui Meli (honey) Moana Moku (island) Nani Ohana Poi Plumeria Weuweu (fluffy)

While many of these names are unique, others show up on Rover’s list of 100 Most Popular Male and Female Dog Names.