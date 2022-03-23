HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s National Puppy Day! How are you celebrating?

Rover, a network of pet sitters and dog walkers, released their list of best Hawaiian dog names through a combination of outside research and digging through their own database.

Naming your dog is just the beginning of your journey together. Here are some ideas!

35 Best Hawaiian Dog Names (Translations by Rover)

  1. Akua (spirit)
  2. Aloha
  3. Alamea (precious)
  4. Aolani (heavenly cloud)
  5. Awapuhi (ginger)
  6. Lani (sky)
  7. Kai (ocean)
  8. Keiki (child)
  9. Kekoa (brave one)
  10. Kio (puddle)
  11. Kina
  12. Koa (fearless)
  13. Kona
  14. Hanai
  15. Hilo
  16. Hula
  17. Inoki (devoted)
  18. Lanai
  19. Leilani
  20. Lilikoi (passionfruit)
  21. Lilo
  22. Lomi
  23. Lupo (wolf)
  24. Mahina (moon)
  25. Makani (wind)
  26. Mano (shark)
  27. Maui
  28. Meli (honey)
  29. Moana
  30. Moku (island)
  31. Nani
  32. Ohana
  33. Poi
  34. Plumeria
  35. Weuweu (fluffy)

While many of these names are unique, others show up on Rover’s list of 100 Most Popular Male and Female Dog Names.