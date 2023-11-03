HONOLULU (KHON2) — Though she has been at the Kauai Humane Society for more than 130 days, Agnus is one of the happiest dogs at the shelter.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

She is a delightful five-year-old American Staffordshire/Terrier mix, who is a staff favorite.

Agnus is also a favorite to take on field trips.

If youʻre looking for a snuggle bug, sheʻs your girl.

She enjoys nothing more than a day out on the town, especially if she can roll in a

nice, sunny patch of grass. She likes to lead the adventure, but is completely

happy to just go along for the ride.

Agnus is great with kids and would make an excellent family dog.

If Agnus is the one for you, her adoption on-island or anywhere off-island has been sponsored by a generous donor.

This cover girl is also featured in KHSʻs 2024 Calendar – Shelter Pets with Lifeguards which can

be purchased at the Kauai Humane Society or online for $20.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Other off-island dog adoptions are $400. If cats are more your speed, off-island cat adoptions are $200.