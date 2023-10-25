HONOLULU (KHON2) — He has a playful personality and would love to be yours forever.

Ikaika, a three-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix is looking for love and with a squishy face like his, who could resist.

Heʻs 88 pounds of love and would do best in a calm household.

Ikaika is a Reid Krucky recipient, which means his adoption fee is completely waived. Heʻll also go home with a complimentary goodie bag full of items to set him up in your life.

You can meet Ikaika at the Hawaiian Humaneʻs Mōʻiliʻili campus on Tuesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If youʻre interested in Ikaika or any other adoptable animals, visit the Hawaiian Humane website.