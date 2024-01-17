HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dating has long been a nerve-wracking experience. Finding the right person with whom to have fun but who is also open to accepting who you are can be daunting.

But even the busiest professionals are looking for love out there, and a new way of using an old app may be their answer to finding what they need in a relationship.

A new report indicates that more people are using the LinkedIn app, an online business networking site, to find suitable dates.

The report cites a Pew survey that demonstrates why both men and women feel disappointed using regular dating apps.

Women often feel overwhelmed by too many dating app messages while men often feel like they don’t get enough messages.

The report also said that people looking for dates prefer to use LinkedIn because it’s easier to avoid being “Catfished”.

Date-seekers are also trying out the platform because it adds a layer of credibility which is something that many other social dating apps don’t have.

It’s important to understand that LinkedIn’s user agreements and community guidelines do not support using the platform for dating. Therefore, users are advised to follow protocol and maintain professional conduct and respect for their fellow app users.

LinkedIn’s primary intent is for professional networking and career advancement.

However, the app is proving to be a crucial networking platform which has led users to see that it can be utilized as a dating site. But there are pitfalls that can lead to various complications and breaches of professional etiquette.

LinkedIn profiles have the ability to provide professional context and insight into a person’s career, education and professional interests. This information has proven to be attractive to those who value these aspects highly in a potential partner.

Unlike some dating apps where users might present themselves in a more flattering, less accurate way, LinkedIn profiles are perceived as displaying authentic profiles that are generally more accurate and professional, lending to a more genuine view of a person’s real life and achievements.

Users are also finding that potential partners with similar shared professional interests such as career goals, industry backgrounds or professional interests are contributing to the discovering a foundation for a deeper connection.

Some people find it more comfortable to start with professional networking and then to let a personal relationship develop organically from there. This is in line with research that has shown younger generations are not having sex like their parents and are embracing several asexual paradigms like demi-sexualism, sapiosexualism, etc…

LinkedIn users are generally career-focused individuals meaning that they are looking for potential dating partners who have serious intentions. which might appeal to those looking for partners with serious life goals and a stable career.

The network structure for Linkedin allows users to see mutual common connections. This helps provide a sense of trust along with a source for background checks for potential dates.

However, using LinkedIn for dating has the potential to increase professional risks such as jeopardizing professional relationships and cultivating reputations.

Consent and etiquette are two things still being worked out meaning that approaching someone for a date on a professional platform can be seen as inappropriate or intrusive by those who have not made the connection.

Professionals who use LinkedIn to outreach might be mistaken for personal interest and might lead to misunderstandings and misinterpretations.

Have you made the move to using LinkedIn as a dating resource along with utilizing its professional networking power?