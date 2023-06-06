Honolulu (KHON2) – Mele: Hawaiʻi’s Gift to the World is a special TV presentation highlighting the evolution of Hawaiian music and its importance to the world.

Viewers are invited to feel the rhythm of paradise as KHON2’s Mikey Monis and TV personality, Mele Apana dive into a 30 minute TV special.

“This project was important to me because I’ve grown up around musicians and I see how they continue to keep our Hawaiian culture alive through music. We, as Hawaiians have been stripped away from a lot throughout the generations and music is the main way we can continue to keep our history and traditions alive,” says Mele Apana, co-host of Mele: Hawaiʻi’s Gift to The world.

Mele: Hawaiʻi’s Gift to the world will take viewers on a journey of Hawaiian music, its rich history, familiar melodies, and the call-to-action to share its joy with the world.

Mele: Hawaiʻi’s Gift to the World premieres on KHON2 on Tuesday, June 13 at 9:30PM.