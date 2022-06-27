HONOLULU (KHON2) — Call of Duty. Resident Evil. Mario Cart. Which one’s your favorite?
Many of the most searched for video games are still tied to bigger universes, like Star Wars and the MCU, according to a study conducted by an online gaming platform. Yahtzee Craze analyzed Google Trends to find the top trending titles that appear alongside searches for “video games.”
Star Wars games are the most trending in the United States, with seven states searching for these games more than other titles. The next popular title on the list is Mario, which has been trending in five states. The Japanese franchise made its debut in 1983, and it’s still one of the most played games in the world.
Third place is a tie between Pokémon and Spider-Man. Guess which one takes the crown in Hawaii?
Trending video games franchises in each state
|State
|Most searched game
|Alabama
|Mario Bros.
|Alaska
|Pokémon
|Arizona
|Red Dead
|Arkansas
|Warhammer 40,000
|California
|The Last of Us
|Colorado
|Star Wars Jedi
|Connecticut
|Spider-Man
|Delaware
|Mario Series
|Florida
|Assassin’s Creed
|Georgia
|The Last of Us
|Hawaii
|Pokémon
|Idaho
|Halo
|Illinois
|Spider-Man
|Indiana
|LEGO
|Iowa
|Madden NFL
|Kansas
|FIFA
|Kentucky
|Among US
|Louisiana
|Resident Evil
|Maine
|Halo
|Maryland
|The Elder Scrolls
|Massachusetts
|Lego Star Wars
|Michigan
|FIFA
|Minnesota
|New World
|Mississippi
|GTA
|Missouri
|N/A
|Montana
|Pokémon
|Nebraska
|Star Wars
|Nevada
|Super Mario Bros.
|New Hampshire
|Star Wars
|New Jersey
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|New Mexico
|Star Wars
|New York
|Call of Duty
|North Carolina
|Uncharted
|North Dakota
|Star Wars
|Ohio
|Battlefield
|Oklahoma
|Resident Evil
|Oregon
|Spider-Man
|Pennsylvania
|Spider-Man
|Rhode Island
|Pokémon
|South Carolina
|Call of Duty
|South Dakota
|Warhammer 40,000
|Tennessee
|The Witcher
|Texas
|Mario Bros.
|Utah
|Far Cry
|Vermont
|Madden NFL
|Virginia
|Batman: Arkham
|Washington
|Resident Evil
|West Virginia
|Star Wars
|Wisconsin
|Call of Duty
|Wyoming
|Super Mario Bros.
Resident Evil and Call of Duty also tied for fourth place, trending in three states.
