HONOLULU (KHON2) — Call of Duty. Resident Evil. Mario Cart. Which one’s your favorite?

Many of the most searched for video games are still tied to bigger universes, like Star Wars and the MCU, according to a study conducted by an online gaming platform. Yahtzee Craze analyzed Google Trends to find the top trending titles that appear alongside searches for “video games.”

Star Wars games are the most trending in the United States, with seven states searching for these games more than other titles. The next popular title on the list is Mario, which has been trending in five states. The Japanese franchise made its debut in 1983, and it’s still one of the most played games in the world.

Third place is a tie between Pokémon and Spider-Man. Guess which one takes the crown in Hawaii?

Trending video games franchises in each state

State Most searched game Alabama Mario Bros. Alaska Pokémon Arizona Red Dead Arkansas Warhammer 40,000 California The Last of Us Colorado Star Wars Jedi Connecticut Spider-Man Delaware Mario Series Florida Assassin’s Creed Georgia The Last of Us Hawaii Pokémon Idaho Halo Illinois Spider-Man Indiana LEGO Iowa Madden NFL Kansas FIFA Kentucky Among US Louisiana Resident Evil Maine Halo Maryland The Elder Scrolls Massachusetts Lego Star Wars Michigan FIFA Minnesota New World Mississippi GTA Missouri N/A Montana Pokémon Nebraska Star Wars Nevada Super Mario Bros. New Hampshire Star Wars New Jersey Sonic the Hedgehog New Mexico Star Wars New York Call of Duty North Carolina Uncharted North Dakota Star Wars Ohio Battlefield Oklahoma Resident Evil Oregon Spider-Man Pennsylvania Spider-Man Rhode Island Pokémon South Carolina Call of Duty South Dakota Warhammer 40,000 Tennessee The Witcher Texas Mario Bros. Utah Far Cry Vermont Madden NFL Virginia Batman: Arkham Washington Resident Evil West Virginia Star Wars Wisconsin Call of Duty Wyoming Super Mario Bros.

Resident Evil and Call of Duty also tied for fourth place, trending in three states.

Now, can you guess which game console is popular in every state? Click here for more.