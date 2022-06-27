HONOLULU (KHON2) — Call of Duty. Resident Evil. Mario Cart. Which one’s your favorite?

Many of the most searched for video games are still tied to bigger universes, like Star Wars and the MCU, according to a study conducted by an online gaming platform. Yahtzee Craze analyzed Google Trends to find the top trending titles that appear alongside searches for “video games.”

Star Wars games are the most trending in the United States, with seven states searching for these games more than other titles. The next popular title on the list is Mario, which has been trending in five states. The Japanese franchise made its debut in 1983, and it’s still one of the most played games in the world.

Third place is a tie between Pokémon and Spider-Man. Guess which one takes the crown in Hawaii?

Trending video games franchises in each state

StateMost searched game
AlabamaMario Bros.
AlaskaPokémon
ArizonaRed Dead
ArkansasWarhammer 40,000
CaliforniaThe Last of Us
ColoradoStar Wars Jedi
ConnecticutSpider-Man
DelawareMario Series
FloridaAssassin’s Creed
GeorgiaThe Last of Us
HawaiiPokémon
IdahoHalo
IllinoisSpider-Man
IndianaLEGO
IowaMadden NFL
KansasFIFA
KentuckyAmong US
LouisianaResident Evil
MaineHalo
MarylandThe Elder Scrolls
MassachusettsLego Star Wars
MichiganFIFA
MinnesotaNew World
MississippiGTA
MissouriN/A
MontanaPokémon
NebraskaStar Wars
NevadaSuper Mario Bros.
New HampshireStar Wars
New JerseySonic the Hedgehog
New MexicoStar Wars
New YorkCall of Duty
North CarolinaUncharted
North DakotaStar Wars
OhioBattlefield
OklahomaResident Evil
OregonSpider-Man
PennsylvaniaSpider-Man
Rhode IslandPokémon
South CarolinaCall of Duty
South DakotaWarhammer 40,000
TennesseeThe Witcher
TexasMario Bros.
UtahFar Cry
VermontMadden NFL
VirginiaBatman: Arkham
WashingtonResident Evil
West VirginiaStar Wars
WisconsinCall of Duty
WyomingSuper Mario Bros.

Resident Evil and Call of Duty also tied for fourth place, trending in three states.

