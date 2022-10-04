HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween is just around the corner, with spending predicted to be over $10.6 billion, according to CandyStore.com. The company looked at 15 years of sales data and broke down their numbers to determine the most popular Halloween candy in each state.

Salt Water Taffy and Hot Tamales performed much better than some expected, but they weren’t the top choices for the Aloha State.

Hawaii’s most popular Halloween candy is Hershey’s Mini Bars, followed by Skittles and Butterfinger. In California, people favored Reese’s Cups over M&M’s and Skittles. In Nevada, they liked Hot Tamales the most, followed by Hershey’s Mini Bars and Hershey Kisses.

According to CandyStore.com, 30% of all Halloween purchases are made online, and among those who celebrate Halloween, 95% will purchase candy.