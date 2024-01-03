HONOLULU (KHON2) — The travel nightmare at Hilo airport continues into a new day as the TSA is still experiencing equipment malfunctions, causing long lines and delays for travelers.

Lines were seen stretching as far as towards the Southwest Airlines side of the airport.

“Hilo TSA is the shortest TSA in the whole state. You might have 15-20 people in front of you. Today, there’s easily 100 and the line is backed up all the way to the exit of the airport,” said San Francisco visitor Adrian Boone.

The TSA reported they are experiencing issues with their scanning equipment and checked bag screening machines, continuously impacting operations. Parts for the scanning equipment are expected to arrive Wednesday for technicians to resolve the issue quickly.

It is unknown when Hilo airport last received updates to their TSA equipment.

The delays are also heavily impacting Big Island residents who travel interisland for work and medical visits. Some are concerned for children and elders who have to withstand the long lines and wait times.

“This is the only way for us to get off island. I have a kupuna standing in front of me for over an hour and 15 minutes with no accommodations for her,” said Kohala resident Lehua Ahsam. “Who’s watching over them, that’s a health issue for our elders or for the families traveling with young children.”

The Department of Transportation started placing benches outside for those waiting in line. Airline staff are also communicating with passengers who are still in line to get them on their flights.

“The TSA officer did say some of the pilots are delaying some flights 10-15 minutes for the passengers, but they can’t delay it for too long,” Boone said.

Officials advised travelers to plan accordingly and arrive at the airport more than two hours early for the best chance at catching their flights. The busiest times to get through checkpoints are 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.