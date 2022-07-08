HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cheesecake can be sweet or savory, dense or fluffy, and come in a variety of flavors. You really can’t go wrong with your choice. With National Cheesecake Day approaching on July 30, Yelp is celebrating the dessert with its list of best places to get cheesecake in every state.

Can you guess where to get the best cheesecake in Hawaii?

Located in Kaneohe, Adela’s Country Eatery was named the best cheesecake place in Hawaii. Adela’s is a woman-owned, minority-owned small business that uses locally-grown produce for their dishes.

“We appreciate how much our customers love our cheesecake. You want to know our secret? We cook everything just like we would at home for our families,” said Elizabeth Chan, Product Development Coordinator. “We bake with love, and we don’t rush. We do it the old fashioned way — we take our time and make everything from scratch. And it seems like people really like it that way.”

Their cheesecake menu offers a variety of flavors, including their signature Ube cheesecake, macadamia crusted cheesecake, cheesecake with cherry and blueberry toppings, cheesecake in guava, lilikoi, mango, lychee and matcha, Jell-O cheesecake, among other desserts.

(Courtesy: Adelas Country Eatery)

To come up with this list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheesecake,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheesecake.”