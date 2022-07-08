HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cheesecake can be sweet or savory, dense or fluffy, and come in a variety of flavors. You really can’t go wrong with your choice. With National Cheesecake Day approaching on July 30, Yelp is celebrating the dessert with its list of best places to get cheesecake in every state.
Can you guess where to get the best cheesecake in Hawaii?
On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
Located in Kaneohe, Adela’s Country Eatery was named the best cheesecake place in Hawaii. Adela’s is a woman-owned, minority-owned small business that uses locally-grown produce for their dishes.
“We appreciate how much our customers love our cheesecake. You want to know our secret? We cook everything just like we would at home for our families,” said Elizabeth Chan, Product Development Coordinator. “We bake with love, and we don’t rush. We do it the old fashioned way — we take our time and make everything from scratch. And it seems like people really like it that way.”
Their cheesecake menu offers a variety of flavors, including their signature Ube cheesecake, macadamia crusted cheesecake, cheesecake with cherry and blueberry toppings, cheesecake in guava, lilikoi, mango, lychee and matcha, Jell-O cheesecake, among other desserts.
Yelp’s best cheesecake shops in every state:
- Alaska: Moose-AKA’s (Denali)
- Alabama: Hope’s Cheesecake (Gulf Shores)
- Arkansas: The Pantry Restaurant (Little Rock)
- Arizona: Banham’s Cheesecake (Phoenix)
- California: Doll Babee Cheesecake (Lakewood)
- Colorado: The Rubi Slipper (Alamosa)
- Connecticut: Sift Bake Shop (Mystic)
- District of Columbia: Filomena Ristorante (Washington, DC)
- Delaware: Bavarian Bakery & Deli (Dover)
- Florida: Coconuts (Fort Lauderdale)
- Georgia: Sundae Cafe (Tybee Island)
- Hawaii: Adela’s Country Eatery (Kaneohe)
- Iowa: Brazen Open Kitchen (Dubuque)
- Idaho: Luciano’s (Boise)
- Illinois: S.K.Y. (Chicago)
- Indiana: Tinker Street (Indianapolis)
- Kansas: J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood (Overland Park)
- Kentucky: Rawnaissance Desserts (Louisville)
- Louisiana: Jacques-Imo’s Cafe (New Orleans)
- Massachusetts: 7ate9 Bakery (Somerville)
- Maryland: Analia’s Cafe (Frederick)
- Maine: Momo’s Cheesecakes (Ellsworth)
- Michigan: Kitty’s Cheesecakes & More (Ferndale)
- Minnesota: Muddy Paws Cheesecake (Saint Louis Park)
- Missouri: Broadway Oyster Bar (St. Louis)
- Mississippi: The Rustler (Meridian)
- Montana: The Desoto Grill (Kalispell)
- North Carolina: Cheesecakes by Alex (Greensboro)
- North Dakota: The Toasted Frog (Grand Forks)
- Nebraska: Modern Love (Omaha)
- New Hampshire: Amphora (Derry)
- New Jersey: Marc’s Cheesecake (Glen Rock)
- New Mexico: Indulgence Bakery (Las Cruces)
- Nevada: Zest – Bistro & Bar (Las Vegas)
- New York: Cheesecake Machismo (Albany)
- Ohio: Portia’s Cafe (Columbus)
- Oklahoma: FRIDA southwest (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon: Soro Soro Coffee and Dessert (Portland)
- Pennsylvania: The Cheesecake Lady (Elkins Park)
- Rhode Island: Los Andes Restaurant (Providence)
- South Carolina: Malibu of Surfside (Surfside Beach)
- South Dakota: Ch Patisserie (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee: Cafe Intermezzo (Nashville)
- Texas: The Celia Jacobs Cheesecake Experience (Austin)
- Utah: Fillings & Emulsions (Salt Lake City)
- Virginia: Circa 1918 (Newport News)
- Vermont: The Farmhouse Tap & Grill (Burlington)
- Washington: Susu Dessert Bar (Seattle)
- Wisconsin: Morel (Milwaukee)
- West Virginia: Almost Heaven Desserts (Bridgeport)
- Wyoming: Gather (Jackson)
Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page
To come up with this list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheesecake,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheesecake.”