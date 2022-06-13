HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s getting hotter outside, but there are plenty of options to help us cool down — and delicious ones too. With summer just days away, Yelp tracked down the best ice cream spots in all 50 states. This year’s list will have your taste buds begging for a scoop!

National Ice Cream Day is also celebrated on July 17, so use this list to pick out your next treat.

Yelp named Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice as the best place to get ice cream in Hawaii. The Maui shop uses 100% pure cane sugar, natural fruit juices, high quality purees and extracts, local ingredients and syrups that have been perfected.

“When we first started, we had no advertising budget or experience with social media,” said David Yamashiro, Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice Co-Founder & CEO. “Yelp and Trip Advisor were key factors in getting our name out there.”

Yelp named Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice as the best place to get ice cream in Hawaii. (Courtesy: Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice)

The fineness of their ice, the taste and quality of their syrups and the warm service of their team have all contributed to giving them a 5-star rating with thousands of reviews.

“Our Kihei shop has been 5-star rated and on almost everyone’s ‘must go to’ list for the past 10-11 years,” said Yamashiro. “Between Yelp (almost 2,000 reviews), Google (1,100+ reviews) and Trip Advisor (1,836 reviews), that’s 5,000+ reviews and a 5-star average. That says a lot about the quality of our shave ice and the experience that our team delivers.”

Yamashiro thanks Yelp and the customers who have shown their support all these years.

See the list below of Best Ice Cream in every state, according to Yelp.

Alaska (Anchorage): Wild Scoops

Alabama (Birmingham): Big Spoon Creamery

Arkansas (Little Rock): Loblolly Creamery

Arizona (Phoenix): Novel Ice Cream

California (Costa Mesa): Confetti Italian Ice & Custard

Colorado (Denver): I Scream Gelato – Lowry

Connecticut (New Haven): Arethusa Farm Dairy

Washington, DC: Everyday Sundae

Delaware (Lewes): Hopkins Farm Creamery

Florida (Davie): The Magic Cow

Georgia (Suwansee): Scoopjoy Ice Creamery

Hawaii (Kihei): Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

Iowa (Clive): Monarca Gourmet Paletas

Idaho (Meridian): Lovejoy’s Real Ice Cream

Illinois (Chicago): Vaca’s Creamery

Indiana (Indianapolis): TeeJay’s Sweet Tooth

Kansas (Overland Park): The Golden Scoop

Kentucky (Louisville): Louisville Cream

Louisiana (Baton Rouge): Sweet Society

Massachusetts (Mashpee): Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour

Maryland (Rockville): Carmen’s Italian Ice & Cafe

Maine (Bar Harbor): Mount Desert Island Ice Cream

Michigan (Traverse City): Moomers

Minnesota (​​St Paul): Treats

Missouri (Kansas City): Cookies and Creamery

Mississippi (Bay Saint Louis): Creole Creamery

Montana (Whitefish): Sweet Peaks

North Carolina (Nags Head): Surfin’ Spoon

North Dakota (Fargo): Silver Lining Creamery

Nebraska (Omaha): Ted and Wally’s

New Hampshire (North Conway): Tricks and Treats

New Jersey (Nutley): Kubo Coffee And Creamery

New Mexico (Las Cruces): Caliche’s Frozen Custard

Nevada (Las Vegas): The Paleta Bar

New York (Brooklyn): The Social

Ohio (Cleveland): Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream

Oklahoma (Tulsa): Rose Rock Microcreamery

Oregon (Bend): Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato

Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh): Treat – Ice Cream and Liege Waffles

Rhode Island (Providence): Tricycle Ice Cream

South Carolina (Myrtle Beach): Melt

South Dakota (Spearfish): Leones’ Creamery

Tennessee (Knoxville): Cruze Farm Ice Cream Downtown

Texas (Houston): Connie’s Frozen Custard

Utah (Bountiful): Blacksmith Ice Cream

Virginia (Centreville): Bôn Tea House

Vermont (Burlington): Shy Guy Gelato

Washington (Tacoma): Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt

Wisconsin (Greenfield): Kopp’s Frozen Custard

West Virginia (Charleston): Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream

Wyoming (Jackson): Moo’s Gourmet Ice Cream

To come up with this list, Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021 and April 21, 2022. All businesses were marked open and have a passing health score on Yelp as of May 12.