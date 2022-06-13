HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s getting hotter outside, but there are plenty of options to help us cool down — and delicious ones too. With summer just days away, Yelp tracked down the best ice cream spots in all 50 states. This year’s list will have your taste buds begging for a scoop!
National Ice Cream Day is also celebrated on July 17, so use this list to pick out your next treat.
Yelp named Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice as the best place to get ice cream in Hawaii. The Maui shop uses 100% pure cane sugar, natural fruit juices, high quality purees and extracts, local ingredients and syrups that have been perfected.
“When we first started, we had no advertising budget or experience with social media,” said David Yamashiro, Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice Co-Founder & CEO. “Yelp and Trip Advisor were key factors in getting our name out there.”
The fineness of their ice, the taste and quality of their syrups and the warm service of their team have all contributed to giving them a 5-star rating with thousands of reviews.
“Our Kihei shop has been 5-star rated and on almost everyone’s ‘must go to’ list for the past 10-11 years,” said Yamashiro. “Between Yelp (almost 2,000 reviews), Google (1,100+ reviews) and Trip Advisor (1,836 reviews), that’s 5,000+ reviews and a 5-star average. That says a lot about the quality of our shave ice and the experience that our team delivers.”
Yamashiro thanks Yelp and the customers who have shown their support all these years.
See the list below of Best Ice Cream in every state, according to Yelp.
Alaska (Anchorage): Wild Scoops
Alabama (Birmingham): Big Spoon Creamery
Arkansas (Little Rock): Loblolly Creamery
Arizona (Phoenix): Novel Ice Cream
California (Costa Mesa): Confetti Italian Ice & Custard
Colorado (Denver): I Scream Gelato – Lowry
Connecticut (New Haven): Arethusa Farm Dairy
Washington, DC: Everyday Sundae
Delaware (Lewes): Hopkins Farm Creamery
Florida (Davie): The Magic Cow
Georgia (Suwansee): Scoopjoy Ice Creamery
Hawaii (Kihei): Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
Iowa (Clive): Monarca Gourmet Paletas
Idaho (Meridian): Lovejoy’s Real Ice Cream
Illinois (Chicago): Vaca’s Creamery
Indiana (Indianapolis): TeeJay’s Sweet Tooth
Kansas (Overland Park): The Golden Scoop
Kentucky (Louisville): Louisville Cream
Louisiana (Baton Rouge): Sweet Society
Massachusetts (Mashpee): Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour
Maryland (Rockville): Carmen’s Italian Ice & Cafe
Maine (Bar Harbor): Mount Desert Island Ice Cream
Michigan (Traverse City): Moomers
Minnesota (St Paul): Treats
Missouri (Kansas City): Cookies and Creamery
Mississippi (Bay Saint Louis): Creole Creamery
Montana (Whitefish): Sweet Peaks
North Carolina (Nags Head): Surfin’ Spoon
North Dakota (Fargo): Silver Lining Creamery
Nebraska (Omaha): Ted and Wally’s
New Hampshire (North Conway): Tricks and Treats
New Jersey (Nutley): Kubo Coffee And Creamery
New Mexico (Las Cruces): Caliche’s Frozen Custard
Nevada (Las Vegas): The Paleta Bar
New York (Brooklyn): The Social
Ohio (Cleveland): Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream
Oklahoma (Tulsa): Rose Rock Microcreamery
Oregon (Bend): Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato
Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh): Treat – Ice Cream and Liege Waffles
Rhode Island (Providence): Tricycle Ice Cream
South Carolina (Myrtle Beach): Melt
South Dakota (Spearfish): Leones’ Creamery
Tennessee (Knoxville): Cruze Farm Ice Cream Downtown
Texas (Houston): Connie’s Frozen Custard
Utah (Bountiful): Blacksmith Ice Cream
Virginia (Centreville): Bôn Tea House
Vermont (Burlington): Shy Guy Gelato
Washington (Tacoma): Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt
Wisconsin (Greenfield): Kopp’s Frozen Custard
West Virginia (Charleston): Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream
Wyoming (Jackson): Moo’s Gourmet Ice Cream
To come up with this list, Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021 and April 21, 2022. All businesses were marked open and have a passing health score on Yelp as of May 12.