HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traveling can be tricky for pet owners who don’t want to leave their four-legged family members behind, even while doing a staycation. Boarding your pet can get expensive, and you may not know someone who can watch your pets while you’re gone.
But what if you didn’t have to leave your dog behind?
Yelp recently came out with their list of best dog-friendly hotels in every U.S. state. Hotels offer plenty of amenities, and many of them have learned a new trick or two for attracting pet owners.
In Hawaii, the Kahala Hotel & Resort ranked as the best dog-friendly hotel in the state. According to their website, their dog program is available for $150, and dogs must be under 25 pounds. Here’s a sample dog waiver form required at check-in.
See the list below for every state:
- Alabama: Backwoods Lodge (Cantwell, AK)
- Alaska: Gulf Breeze Motel (Dauphin Island, AL)
- Arizona: Sedona Real Inn & Suites (Sedona, AZ)
- Arkansas: The Wanderoo Lodge (Eureka Springs, AR)
- California: Stanford Inn By The Sea (Mendocino, CA)
- Colorado: Hotel Teatro (Denver, CO)
- Connecticut: Delamar Greenwich Harbor (Greenwich, CT)
- Delaware: Dogfish Inn (Lewes, DE)
- District of Columbia: Capitol Hill Hotel (Washington, DC)
- Florida: Southern Oaks Inn (St. Augustine, FL)
- Georgia: Thunderbird Inn (Savannah, GA)
- Hawaii: The Kahala Hotel & Resort (Honolulu, HI)
- Idaho: The Roosevelt Inn (Coeur D’Alene, ID)
- Illinois: Cloran Mansion Bed & Breakfast (Galena, IL)
- Indiana: Ironworks Hotel Indianapolis (Indianapolis, IN)
- Kentucky: Boone Tavern Hotel (Berea, KY)
- Louisiana: Lamothe House Hotel (New Orleans, LA)
- Maine: Inn by the Sea (Cape Elizabeth, ME)
- Maryland: St. Michaels Harbour Inn, Marina & Spa (Saint Michaels, MD)
- Massachusetts: Hawthorne Hotel (Salem, MA)
- Michigan: Cedar Ridge Cabins (Honor, MI)
- Minnesota: Lost Lake Lodge (Nisswa, MN)
- Missouri: Moonrise Hotel (Saint Louis, MO)
- Montana: Kelly Inn (Billings, MT)
- Nebraska: TownHouse Extended Stay Hotel Downtown (Lincoln, NE)
- Nevada: Whitney Peak Hotel (Reno, NV)
- New Hampshire: Chesterfield Inn (West Chesterfield, NH)
- New Jersey: Blue Fish Inn (Cape May, NJ)
- New Mexico: Santa Fe Motel & Inn (Santa Fe, NM)
- New York: Soho Grand Hotel (New York, NY)
- North Carolina: Grandview Lodge (Waynesville, NC)
- North Dakota: Cross Roads Inn (Elgin, ND)
- Ohio: The DogHouse Hotel & Brewery (Canal Winchester, OH)
- Oklahoma: Cattle Country Lodge (Stroud, OK)
- Oregon: Looking Glass Inn (Lincoln City, OR)
- Pennsylvania: Kimpton Hotel Palomar (Philadelphia, PA)
- Rhode Island: Paws on Pelham (Newport, RI)
- South Carolina: The Barksdale House Inn (Charleston, SC)
- South Dakota: Thunderbird Lodge (Mitchell, SD)
- Tennessee: Hayes Street Hotel (Nashville, TN)
- Texas: South Congress Hotel (Austin, TX)
- Utah: St. George Inn & Suites (Saint George, UT)
- Vermont: Sleep Woodstock Motel (Woodstock, VT)
- Virginia: The Mark Addy (Nellysford, VA)
- Washington: Adrift Hotel (Long Beach, WA)
- West Virginia: Morning Glory Inn (Snowshoe, WV)
- Wisconsin: The Iron Horse Hotel (Milwaukee, WI)
- Wyoming: Key Motel (Rawlins, WY)
To compile this list, Yelp identified businesses in the hotel category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “dog-friendly” and “pet-friendly.” Yelp then ranked those spots using a number of factors, like volume of reviews and ratings. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of March 21, 2022.