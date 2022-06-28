HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traveling can be tricky for pet owners who don’t want to leave their four-legged family members behind, even while doing a staycation. Boarding your pet can get expensive, and you may not know someone who can watch your pets while you’re gone.

But what if you didn’t have to leave your dog behind?

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Yelp recently came out with their list of best dog-friendly hotels in every U.S. state. Hotels offer plenty of amenities, and many of them have learned a new trick or two for attracting pet owners.

In Hawaii, the Kahala Hotel & Resort ranked as the best dog-friendly hotel in the state. According to their website, their dog program is available for $150, and dogs must be under 25 pounds. Here’s a sample dog waiver form required at check-in.

See the list below for every state:

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

To compile this list, Yelp identified businesses in the hotel category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “dog-friendly” and “pet-friendly.” Yelp then ranked those spots using a number of factors, like volume of reviews and ratings. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of March 21, 2022.