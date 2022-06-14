HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chocolate is the perfect gift to celebrate a special occasion, profess your love, send as a gift or just enjoy for yourself. World Chocolate Day is quickly approaching on July 7. To celebrate, Yelp released its list of best chocolate shops in every state and Canada.

Can you guess where the best chocolate shop is in Hawaii?

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Located in Naalehu on the Big Island, Paradise Meadows Orchard & Bee Farm is an authentic and diversified family farm that offers free tours of their coffee fields, aquaponic system and organic gardens. It’s a place where you can learn about Hawaiian honey, Ka’u coffee and macadamia nuts.

It’s also the place that Yelp named as the best chocolate shop in Hawaii.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as the best chocolate shop in the State of Hawaii. At Paradise Meadows, home of Hawaii’s Local Buzz, we are committed to making chocolates that are so good, the very first taste will make you moan with delight,” said Lili Rodriguez, Paradise Meadows Orchard & Bee Farm. “Please come visit us at our farm in South Point on the Big Island where you can get samples of every delicious treat we make. Our motto is, if the answer is chocolate, who cares what the question is.”

Yelp has named Paradise Meadows Orchard & Bee Farm as the best chocolate shop in Hawaii.

(Courtesy: Paradise Meadows)

Yelp’s best chocolate shops in every state and Canada:

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

To come up with this list, Yelp identified businesses in the chocolate category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.