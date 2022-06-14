HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chocolate is the perfect gift to celebrate a special occasion, profess your love, send as a gift or just enjoy for yourself. World Chocolate Day is quickly approaching on July 7. To celebrate, Yelp released its list of best chocolate shops in every state and Canada.
Can you guess where the best chocolate shop is in Hawaii?
Located in Naalehu on the Big Island, Paradise Meadows Orchard & Bee Farm is an authentic and diversified family farm that offers free tours of their coffee fields, aquaponic system and organic gardens. It’s a place where you can learn about Hawaiian honey, Ka’u coffee and macadamia nuts.
It’s also the place that Yelp named as the best chocolate shop in Hawaii.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized as the best chocolate shop in the State of Hawaii. At Paradise Meadows, home of Hawaii’s Local Buzz, we are committed to making chocolates that are so good, the very first taste will make you moan with delight,” said Lili Rodriguez, Paradise Meadows Orchard & Bee Farm. “Please come visit us at our farm in South Point on the Big Island where you can get samples of every delicious treat we make. Our motto is, if the answer is chocolate, who cares what the question is.”
Yelp’s best chocolate shops in every state and Canada:
- Alaska (Anchorage): Alaska Wild Berry Products
- Alabama (Gulf Shores): Chocolate Corner & Ice Cream
- Arkansas (Bentonville): Markham & Fitz
- Arizona (Scottsdale): Zak’s Chocolate
- California (Idyllwild): El Buen Cacao
- Colorado (Denver): Stargazer Fine Chocolates and Coffee
- Connecticut (Goshen): Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Chocolates
- DC (Washington): The Chocolate House
- Delaware (Rehoboth Beach): Snyder’s Candy
- Florida (Lauderdale by the Sea): Jan’s Homemade Candies
- Georgia (Atlanta): Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate
- Hawaii (Naalehu): Paradise Meadows, South Point Road
- Iowa (Ames): Chocolaterie Stam – Ames
- Idaho (Boise): The Chocolat Bar
- Illinois (Chicago): Chocolat Uzma
- Indiana (Indianapolis): SoChatti
- Kansas (Wichita): Cocoa Dolce Artisan Chocolates
- Kentucky (Louisville): Art Eatables
- Louisiana (New Orleans): Southern Candymakers
- Massachusetts (Jamaica Plain): cacao
- Maryland (Baltimore): Pure Chocolate By Jinji
- Maine (Lubec): Monica’s Chocolates
- Michigan (Grand Rapids): Mokaya
- Minnesota (Saint Paul): Legacy Chocolates
- Missouri (Kansas City): Christopher Elbow Artisanal Chocolates
- Mississippi (Jackson): Nandy’s Candy
- Montana (Bozeman): La Châtelaine Chocolat Co.
- Nebraska (Lincoln): The Chocolate Season
- Nevada (Gardnerville): Chocolate Shoppe
- New Hampshire (Manchester): Dancing Lion Chocolate
- New Jersey (Merchantville): Aunt Charlotte”s Candies & Gifts
- New Mexico (Taos): Chokolà
- New York (New York): Confectionery
- North Carolina (Raleigh): Escazú Chocolates
- North Dakota (Fargo): Sweet Dreams Confections
- Ohio (Grandview Heights): Pure Imagination Chocolatier
- Oklahoma (Norman): Apple Tree Chocolate
- Oregon (Portland): JinJu Patisserie
- Pennsylvania (Hellertown): Dolce Patisserie
- Rhode Island (Warwick): Trinity Confections
- South Carolina (Charleston): Christophe Artisan Chocolatier-Patissier
- South Dakota (Deadwood): Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates
- Tennessee (Chattanooga): The Hot Chocolatier
- Texas (San Antonio): Delice Chocolatier & Patisserie
- Utah (Springdale): Springdale Candy Company
- Vermont (Stowe): Laughing Moon Chocolates
- Virginia (Alexandria): Fleurir Hand Grown Chocolates
- Washington (Seattle): Intrigue Chocolate
- West Virginia (Vienna): Holl’s Chocolate
- Wisconsin (Milwaukee): Indulgence Chocolatiers
- Wyoming (Jackson): CocoLove
- Alberta (Calgary): The Chocolate Lab
- Alberta (Edmonton): Sweet Lollapalooza
- British Columbia (Burnaby): Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie
- British Columbia (Vancouver): Beta5 Chocolates
- Manitoba (Winnipeg): Chocolatier Constance Popp Shop
- Newfoundland (St John’s): Newfoundland Chocolate Company
- Nova Scotia (Halifax): Rousseau Chocolatier
- Ontario (Toronto): Soma Chocolatemaker
- Ontario (Unionville): Old Firehall Confectionery
- Prince Edward Island (Charlottetown): Anne’s Chocolates
- Québec (Lévis): Chocolats Favoris
To come up with this list, Yelp identified businesses in the chocolate category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.