HONOLULU (KHON2) — While many Hawaii residents have been enjoying the beach weather, people who live in the Century Center Condominiums near Ala Moana are praying for cooler conditions. That’s because the air conditioning has been out for over two weeks according to the building’s general manager.

The situation is so bad, some have resorted to sleeping in their cars.

“This is, it’s terrible,” said Jannin O’Connor wiping the sweat from her forehead.

O’Connor, her two kids and their dog Manny are sweating it out.

“It has been three weeks and this is so miserable,” she explained.

The O’Connors, along with everyone else who lives in the Century Center Condominiums, have been without AC since around Memorial Day weekend.

In a statement, the building’s general manager Ken Lanza said:

“…The building suffered an underground chilled water supply line leak that caused chilled water to not circulate throughout the building…

Our mechanical contractor Johnson Controls has been working with multiple contractors to help them scan the entire ground surface to try and detect the source of the underground leak. They continue to use various methods for locating the source of the leak from line cameras, pressure tests, dye detection, electronic acoustic detection, ground penetrating radar scans, thermal scans, and helium gas detection methods. They’ve also performed excavation work to expose supply lines in various locations to try and find the source of this leak. Unfortunately, until the leak source is found we cannot definitively provide a timeline for the repair until the leak is found.”

That’s not what tenants want to hear.

“I just want it to work,” said O’Connor frustrated.

The only fresh air ventilation in the building actually comes from a narrow opening at the base of the windows. While KHON2 News was on the scene, a very little bit of air was coming through but it really doesn’t do anything to cool the temperature of the rest of the room.

For those like Sandra Jones who live and work in the building, it’s unbearable.

“You can’t sleep you can’t do your normal functioning,” Jones explained. “I mean everything is just turned upside down.”

With the temperature reaching 96 degrees in her unit she’s doing everything she can to get some relief.

“I strip down, take another shower, stick my head in a sink, do whatever it takes and hang on to my frozen ice water,” Jones said.

She even stayed in a hotel for week until she maxed out her credit card.

And she said until she can find another place, she’s sleeping in her car.

The general manager suggested residents purchase portable AC units that the building staff can modify to help cool the apartments.

“I’m having a hard time swallowing that that’s going to work,” Jones said. “I’m seeing people bringing those in and I’m seeing some of those same people bringing them out, returning them ’cause they didn’t work.”

According to the general manager, they are also working with engineers to reroute the chill water lines above ground. No word on when that process will be completed yet either.