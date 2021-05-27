‘This Is It Bakery & Deli’ in Kaka’ako to close Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The “This Is It Bakery & Deli” in Kaka’ako will close for good on Saturday, May 29.

The popular bagel and sandwich shop is located on Cooke Street.

Owner Steve Gelson and his wife got into the bagel business 40 years ago with their first shop, “Hawaiian Bagel.”

They opened “This Is It” 20 years ago and customers fell in love with their New York-style bagels and deli sandwiches.

Gelson says it is time for he and his wife to retire, despite all of the aloha.

“We announced it [closing] about a month ago to our customers here in the deli and we’ve had a lot of sad reactions, you know, people are stocking up freezers. It’s never been so busy, it’s insane the amount of bagels and sandwiches we’ve been selling for the last two or three weeks.” Steve Gelson, This Is It Bakery & Deli owner

Gelson advises those who plan on stopping by on Saturday to get there early and be prepared to wait.