‘This Is It Bakery & Deli’ in Kaka’ako says goodbye after 20 years in business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular bagel shop in Kaka’ako closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, May 29.

“This Is It Bakery & Deli” served up their famous New York-style bagels for the last time Saturday to loyal customers.

Owner Steve Gelson decided it was time to retire from his 4 a.m. wake-up calls after 20 years in operation.

Gelson added that the closure had nothing to do with the pandemic, just that he was ready to hang up his apron.

KHON2 asked Gelson what his most memorable day was and he did not hesitate.

“Today! Closing down, seeing all of the people coming in to see how much people enjoy our product, that was a very gratifying, good end of the story for me. I’m going out on a good note.” Steve Gelson, this is it bakery & deli owner

Gelson shed no tears Saturday, he says he is laughing because it was time to retire so he can go and do something else.