This is Google’s most-searched Halloween Costumes in 2019

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re still undecided on what to be for Halloween, maybe this will help.
According to Google, the most searched Halloween costume is Pennywise, the evil clown from the movie “It.”
Witch and Spiderman were two and three for popular costume searches.
Other top ten searches include dinosaurs, characters from the animated movie “Descendants, “characters from the “Fortnite” video game and unicorns.
Also big — pet costumes, and costumes for couples, such as from the Disney movie, “Lilo and Stitch.”
