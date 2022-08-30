HART announced Aug. 30 that the system is moving into trial running phase. There is no deadline for completion of this phase. (Courtesy HART)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Tuesday that the Honolulu rail system is moving into trial runs.

The phase began Monday and is set to include a comprehensive series of tests to include simulations and testing of the trains and stations. This is the final series before the system can be put into operation.

“This is a major milestone for the rail project, although the larger milestone will be when Trial Running is complete. Many tests will be performed and we expect some problems to be encountered, which is normal for a new system and is the reason the testing is being performed,” said HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina. “We do not have a deadline for the completion of Trial Running, but we are hopeful of turning the first operating segment over to DTS by early next year.”

Because the system uses a third rail, which carries over 750 volts of electricity, officials urge residents to avoid the tracks and rails at all times. The stations are active construction sites and should also be avoided.

The testing will occur between Kualaka’i in East Kapolei and the Halawa station at Aloha Stadium.

This phase will continue, up to 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, until the system is transferred to the Department of Transportation for the launch of service.