HONOLULU (KHON2) — When considering summertime electricity use, one might naturally think of air conditioning. However, according to Hawaiian Electric, your water heater is accountable for approximately a quarter of your total electricity consumption.

This figure may increase with the arrival of more guests during the summer season as your heater works harder to meet the demands.

Potential remedies include taking shorter showers and washing your clothes in cold water among others, but a more substantial solution could be to invest in the relatively new technology of heat pump water heaters which could yield significant savings.

“They are especially beneficial here in Hawaii,” said Chester Carson, the Public Policy Manager at Hawaii Energy. “As it gets hotter, these heat pumps effectively utilize the warm ambient air temperature we experience in Hawaii to heat your water.”

According to Hawaii Energy, heat pump water heaters are about twice as efficient as a standard water heater, potentially saving you more than $400 per year.

At the moment, they’re offering an immediate $500 rebate on these water heaters at retailers like Lowes and Home Depot. Moreover, recent federal legislation has granted up to $600 in tax credit for heat pump water heaters, including their installation.

“We would recommend consulting your tax professional but certainly take advantage of those tax credits whenever possible,” advised Carson.

For those in the market for other appliances, there are additional rebates available, particularly for refrigerators. Old models can cost twice as much to run compared to Energy Star ones.

“As it gets hotter in the summer if you’re considering upgrading your refrigerator to a more efficient Energy Star model, you can get a $250 rebate towards that purchase as long as it includes disposing of the old, functional model,” said Carson.

For those unable or unwilling to upgrade, Hawaii Energy offers several appliance tips:

Utilize your AC’s energy-saving mode, which automatically shuts off once your home has cooled sufficiently.

Refrain from frequently opening the oven door. Each time you do, the temperature drops 25 degrees and requires additional energy to reheat.

Lastly, LED light bulbs can cut energy use by up to 90% compared to traditional ones.

Hawaii Energy has 49-cent bulbs available at Ace Hardware while Home Depot and Costco offer 3 and 6 packs for under $5.