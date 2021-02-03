Third Hawaii inmate has died of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The death of a male Halawa Correctional Facility inmate, between 50 to 60-years old, is being classified by the Hawaii Department of Health as a COVID-19-related death. This is the third COVID-19-related death among inmates. The first two (2) deaths, reported in November 2020 and January 2021, were Saguaro Correctional Center inmates.

Halawa currently has three active positive inmate cases, two of which are in medical isolation at the facility and one hospitalized. There was one negative inmate result received Wednesday.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit their webpage.