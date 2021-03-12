Third-generation Hawaiian feather shop moved to Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A feather shop opened up on Kapahulu Avenue in 1991 by the name of Na Lima Mili Hulu No’eau. It moved into the heart of Waikiki right at the Waikiki Beach Walk 30 years later.

Aunty Mele Chun, owner of Na Lima Mili Hulu No’eau, told KHON2 more about “The Royal Room.”

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

It is all about featherwork, Chun said.

“Featherwork, of course, is something our kupuna did forever,” Chun said.”And it’s a legacy that was left to me by my Tutu and my Mama, and so we do our best to continue to perpetuate this wonderful fine art that our kupuna did in the way of teaching lei hulu (feather lei) and kahili (feather standard), ‘ahu’ula (feather cape), you name it.”

Chun’s grandmother, mother and daughter have all been a part of the shop’s legacy. Chun became the third generation to take over operations after her mother and grandmother. Her daughter will become the fourth if she decides to follow the family tradition.

KHON2 asked Chun what the importance of passing down a legacy means to her.

“This legacy just means the world that it’s such a privilege to be able to take what my Tutu learned and had such a great passion for my Tutu, and my Mama as well,” says Chun. “To be able to just continue what they loved and share what they loved. I have to admit, I had to develop that passion because it wasn’t there. I’ve learned and I feel them with me, and, so being in Waikiki, bringing local people into Waikiki, to have them come here, to be able to reach out to the malihini (foreigner, tourist) as well is quite something.”

Click here to check out Na Lima Mili Hulu No’eau’s website.

The public is also welcome to come to the 2nd floor of the Waikiki Beach Walk at 227 Lewers St. to visit the feather shop in person.

Na Lima Mili Hulu No’eau operates through a partnership with the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame, something that becomes clear when stepping into The Royal Room.