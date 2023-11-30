HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chick-fil-A has announced that it will bring its first free-standing restaurant to west Oahu in December.

The company said its new location on Kapolei Parkway will open its doors to customers on Friday, Dec. 8.

The restaurant will be across Ka Makana Alii in the Hoomaka Marketplace at 91-5480 Kapolei Pkwy. Its hours for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out will be from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chick-fil-A said the owner-operator of its Kapolei location is Spencer Goo, a graduate of Kahuku High School.

Stolen jewels, boa constrictors killing owners, check out Weird News here

This restaurant will be the state’s fourth Chick-fil-A location, joining two other restaurants on Oahu.