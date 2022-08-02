Honolulu (KHON2) — Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recommends vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and people who may be more likely to get it.

As of Tuesday Aug. 2, the Hawaii Department of Health is telling the public monkeypox is no cause of concern for the general public.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

You still might be wondering if it’s worth it to get vaccinated against monkeypox and the CDC has a list to follow for those who are curious.

People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox

People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox

People who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox

People whose jobs may expose them to orthopoxviruses

Jobs that might expose a person to coming in contact with the monkeypox disease are laboratory workers who perform testing on orthopoxviruses, some designated healthcare or public health workers.

The DOH has ordered its full allocation for JYNNEOS, the monkeypox vaccine, from the federal government.

Getting vaccinated reduces the chances of getting monkeypox and can also reduce symptoms of infection.

However, no vaccine is 100% effective; so, it’s important for people to reduce their risk of potential exposure to monkeypox both before and after receiving a dose of JYNNEOS.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For more information on where to go to get your monkeypox vaccine head to the DOH website.