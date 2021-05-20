Thieves, vandals create rough road ahead for Biki bike-share system in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Obstacles continue to create a rough road ahead for the City’s bike-share system.

Biki is already in danger of shutting down. Vandals and thieves are now causing costly issues.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“The number of bikes that are out, greater than 24 hours and we consider those stolen, is up to 144 bikes as of our most recent count,” said Rodd Boulanger, executive director of Bikeshare Hawaii.

Bikeshare Hawaii, the non-profit organization that operates Biki, says 20% of its fleet is out of service.

“If you take the number of stolen bikes and a number of vandalized bikes, you’re looking at about a quarter of a million dollars,” Boulanger said.

Thefts have tripled within the last few months. Every stolen Biki means one less bike for those who depend on the program.

“I use Biki probably three to four times a week, so running out of bikes means finding other ways to get around the city,” said William Ting, a Waikiki resident.

Bikeshare Hawaii says make sure to return the bikes properly to prevent more thefts from happenings. Wait for the green light, then it is good to go.

“If you’re also renting the Biki bike, don’t leave it out in front of the store or any other place outside of a dock, because it will walk away,” Boulanger said.

With revenue down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, losses are hitting the struggling program hard.

“We hope that working with City and also the Mayor’s office and City Council, we can come up with a long term solution to secure the service here,” Boulanger said.

The mayor’s office says the Department of Transportation Services continues to gather information to consider options for the bike-share system.

Bikeshare Hawaii and Biki users hope to see the program thrive.

To report a vandalized or stolen Biki bike, call the Biki hotline at 1-888-340-2454.