HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii homeowner is out thousands of dollars after thieves apparently made off with her chain link fence.

She said she put the fence up to prevent people from abandoning vehicles there and area residents said property crime is an ongoing issue.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hawaii Island real estate investor Teresa Prekaski’s Naalehu property looked like a junkyard before she had a chain link fence installed in June, 2022.

She last visited her property in June, 2023 before she returned to the mainland for work. Her neighbor sent a photo of the place where her fence used to be on Thursday, July 13.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” Prekaski said. “A fence? I put up the fence to keep everybody out. There was at one time 20 cars and they were running a wrecking yard off an investment property!”

Prekaski spent $7,800 to put the fence in.

“And now it’s completely gone,” Prekaski said, “I was shocked. A fence, of all things.”

Prekaski’s neighbor told KHON2.com that property crime is an ongoing issue.

“Multiple times,” Heather Doolittle said, “I have a fruit stand over on the other side, they constantly thieve from me and I try to, I’ve actually finally got enough money to set up a camera over there to try to catch them, catch their face.”

The Big Island’s prosecuting attorney said prison overcrowding adds to the problem.

“Without having expansion at that facility or the relocation of that facility, the judiciary and the court continues to release individuals who may normally have been held but for the conditions or the overcrowding concerns at HCCC,” Hawaii County prosecuting attorney Kelden Waltjen said.

Prekaski said so much would come if thieves put the same effort into something good.

“This is what really irks me the most is that these items that they damage or destroy for what they get in return is so small,” Prekaski said.

“That person could have erected a fence instead of taking down a fence.” Teresa Prekaski, Hawaii Island real estate investor

Officials said witnesses to property crimes are crucial to the process — especially if they are not the victim.

“Because the victim in that case really needs you to be brave and be willing to come forward and talk about and identify the people involved in the case,” Waltjen said.

Stolen jewels, boa constrictors killing owners, check out Weird News here

Click here to submit tips through the Hawaii Police Department website.