Thieves steal giant gummy bear statue from local business in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local business is pleading for the publics help in finding an iconic part of its store front. Two people stole a giant gummy bear statue from outside of A.C. Lyau Company Ltd. during the weekend of Nov. 28.

Surveillance video caught the thieves in action as they tipped the statue over, lowered it to street-level and carried it away.

The store owner is hoping that transporting the massive gummy bear was enough of a giveaway for someone to have witnessed the theft and that they will help police identify the suspects.

“It’s kinda like for me I was kinda sad, and so were some of my employees,” said owner Jonothan Lyau. “It’s like part of the family, it was something that we always told our customers, ‘oh where are you located, just look for the big read bear, that’s us,’ so it was kinda like part of our family, I just want it back, it’s hard to replace. I don’t think I could replace it that easily.”

The gummy bear was originally a gift to the owner of the store — which sells snacks and candy — when the A.C. Lyau Company did not have a sign.