Thieves steal fencing at baseball field in Hawaiian Beaches

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for the public’s assistance at Hawaiian Beaches Park in Puna. During morning maintenance on November 4, 2019, park caretakers became aware that over 100 feet of fencing and top rail was stolen from the baseball field. This theft, along with numerous acts of vandalism and property damage at this park in the recent weeks have strained departmental assets in Puna, as we must make timely repairs to damaged facilities to ensure public safety – all while continuing to ensure other park facilities in Puna are properly maintained.

The department needs help from the public. If you see illegal activity at this or any other county park, please call the police department and make a report. Your county parks are central components of vibrant communities and are utilized by people of all ages. It is our intent to provide safe and enjoyable facilities for the public and we will continue to do our very best in achieving our mission; however, theft and vandalism put a budgetary strain on our resources and park closures may occur with little or no notice if a facility is not safe for the public.

To report information about this incident, please contact the Police non-emergency number at 935-3311.

If property damage or vandalism is found at any of your parks and beaches, please inform Parks and Recreation as soon as possible at (808) 961-8311.