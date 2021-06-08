Thieves steal catalytic converters from City vehicles at Kapolei Hale

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — An investigation is underway after several City vehicles were targeted by catalytic converter thieves.

We’re told the vehicles were located at Kapolei Hale.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

There were seven catalytic converters stolen.

The city is looking into how much it will cost to fix the cars.

No arrests have been made yet.

While the area is patrolled by security guards, the City says it’s now considering additional security measures.