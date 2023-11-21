HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thieves went on an early morning burglary spree in Kaneohe, smashing doors and windows at several stores. Business owners said the thieves caused more damage than anything else.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Security footage shows two of the suspects inside Kin Sun Chinese Restaurant at Windward City Shopping Center around 4 a.m. Tuesday. They smashed the window to get in and out, and the tape showed one suspect holding a crowbar.

HPD said a total of seven businesses were burglarized at the shopping center and a nearby building. Thieves also smashed the window of the Cricket Wireless store, and it appears the thieves also used a large rock.

“For somebody to come out here at like four in the morning, to do damages to any of our stores that we work hard to upkeep and what not, is terrifying,” said Shanel Ramos, manager at Cricket Wireless.

Some businesses were actually hit worse than the others. At Yoonyson Korean BBQ, the thieves actually took the whole cash register with the money inside.

Workers didn’t want to say how much money was in the register. They are shaken up by the whole incident.

“It’s scary, they might have something like weapons or something like that,” said worker Arsenio Calado.

“Glad you guys are okay,” said KHON2

“We’re okay, we cleaned everything,” said Calado.

At Kin Sun, the manager said there was only $20 in the cash register.

“You know why because I open the drawer. That’s why they just took the money and go. If I close the drawer, they take the whole thing,” said manager Sally Ling.

“That was smart,” said KHON2.

“Yeah, because it happened in another store too,” said Ling.

Experts said the damage hurts the businesses more than anything else.

“It’s really sad for the small businesses because they do take a big hit. A lot of it costs a lot of money, whether it’s replacing a door or replacing display cases. Sometimes they got to shut down in order to clean up to repair these things,” said Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

Yamaki said it raises the cost of doing business which means higher costs for consumers. Workers also worry that thieves are getting bolder and more dangerous.

“Maybe one day it’s gonna be six, seven o’clock in the morning and somebody could be here at this time and something more major can happen,” said Ramos.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

HPD said no arrests have been made.