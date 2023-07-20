HONOLULU(KHON2) — Hawaii’s hotel industry could face another strike during the 2024 summer unless things change according to the union that represents thousands of hotel workers.

The Unite our Local 5 Union and those in the industry said morale is low, and they are overworked with little effort being made to fix the issue.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“People are definitely burnt out,” Jason Maxwell said.

Maxwell is a bartender. He’s worked at several Waikiki hotels since moving to the islands more than 20 years ago. Since the Pandemic, he said they’ve struggled with staffing.

“They’re not giving us enough workers to handle the workload that we have,” Maxwell said. “They work us to death. But we’d get sick more and then when people get sick. And that’s even more work for us to do because we don’t have the bodies, the people to fill in the shifts.”

Maxwell said they are forced to work longer shifts, often racking up 10 to 20 hours of overtime a week. And one person is usually doing the work three people used to do.

He said the lack of adequate staffing and constantly being overworked are creating discontent in the workplace; and when staff are hired, many of them don’t stay for long.

“There is high turnover amongst some of the new hires,” Maxwell explained. “But it’s honestly because the workloads are– are kind of out of whack right now.”

Cade Watanabe, the financial secretary and treasurer for Unite our Local 5 said the pressure of staying in the industry as a worker has grown not in the favor of the working people.

Local 5 currently represents 7,500 of Hawaii’s hotel workers.

According to Watanabe, that’s about 1500 less than there were before COVID. Despite fewer workers, he said they are putting just as many hours of work in.

Watanabe calls it a recipe for disaster that could ultimately hurt Hawaii’s tourism industry.

But the problem isn’t unique to Hawaii. On July 4th, thousands of hotel workers in Los Angeles went on strike.

“There are 17,000 hotel workers there that are in motion that have been on strike,” Watanabe explained. “And I think that may be a preview of what’s to come because they’re fighting. They’re fighting and dealing with the same challenges we’re dealing with right now.”

Local 5 went on strike for 51 days back in 2018.

Watanabe said contracts for almost 6,500 workers expire next summer; so, there’s a lot at stake.

But he said it is fixable.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We’ve got to hire more people, got to pay good wages, competitive wages. We got to offer good benefits so that people can stay and live here in Hawaii, and we’ll want to work in our hotels,” Watanabe said.

KHON reached out to multiple hotels in Waikiki for comment and is still waiting for response.