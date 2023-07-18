A new traffic signal is installed at an intersection in Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Old traffic signals and strong winds, can be a recipe for disaster as demonstrated by a light at Kapiolani Boulevard and Ward Avenue that came crashing down narrowly landing on a car in February.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services has since fixed that light but the threat of strong winds from tropical storms and hurricanes is very real.

In a statement, a spokesperson for DTS said:

“The city installs new traffic signals based on necessity, where traffic counts and volumes warrant the installation of signals at an intersection. All traffic signal fixtures are designed to last for 20 or more years. All traffic signals are designed according to Federal Highway Administration standards in place at the time of design. These fixtures are designed to bear the weight of the traffic signals while withstanding heavy winds.”

DTS has already upgraded a number of locations across Oahu:

Vineyard Blvd. / Queen Emma St.

Beretania St. / Pensacola St.

Nuuanu Ave. / School St.

Alakawa St. / Costco Driveway

Makakilo / Farrington Hwy.

Farrington Hwy. / Nanakuli Ave.

Signals along Kamehameha Hwy. between Acacia Rd. and Honomanu St.

And they said there are several more scheduled to be fixed up by years end:

King St. / Church Ln.

Kapiolani Blvd. / Kalakaua Ave.

Moanalua Rd. / Hoomalu St.

King St. / Punahou St.

Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaii Department of Transportation said they are also trying to prevent things like this from happening.

“The last year, you saw two signals fall in our system. These new wind standards are set and we need to ensure that we can avoid situations like that,” Sniffen said.

Eight traffic signals are being upgraded as part of the state’s Pali Highway resurfacing project.

One of the biggest differences between the old and new signals is their size.

According to Sniffen, the larger poles are necessary to withstand stronger winds and to adhere to the national standards that now require traffic signals to extend over the road.

“Once we put a signal up we have to make sure that they lineup with the lanes to ensure the highest visibility for all users,” Sniffen explained.

After the Pali Highway project, Sniffen said DOT does not have plans to upgrade any other signals at this time.

“It’s a money issue,” explained Sen. Karl Rhoads, who represents the Nuuanu, downtown area.

“Ideally, we would have wind-resistant signals everywhere on every street, but there’s a lot of signals everywhere and they’re not cheap. So you got to prioritize which ones you’re going to do.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

There are more than 850 traffic signals on Oahu and a spokesperson for DTS said it costs roughly $500,000 to upgrade just one of them.