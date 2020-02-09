“They see the art in it,” Large crowd gather at 5th Annual Hawaii Cannabis Expo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From hand-blown glass pipe demos to a variety of CBD products, the 5th annual Hawaii Cannabis Expo drew a large crowd at the Blaisdell on Saturday, Feb. 8.

With medical marijuana legal in Hawaii, the expo gives people an opportunity to learn more about it, as well as different ways to use it.

Exhibitors say legalization and events like the expo have taken away some of the taboo associated with pot.

“I definitely think that Hawaii has come a very long way as far as cannabis and hemp goes,” said B. Legrand of Edibles Magazine. “This event in particular really helps push forward getting rid of the stigma and educating the community about the benefits of cannabis and CBD.”

“It opened up an avenue ’cause it’s like people that weren’t really into this and didn’t really know if it was taboo or if it was illegal, weren’t as interested but now that it’s more open and it’s more free, it’s opened up doors people are more interested. They see the art in it,” said Where It’s At! Owner Mark

The Hawaii Cannabis Expo will run on Sunday, February 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission is $20.