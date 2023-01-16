HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Team Waffles robotics team from Assets School soared when they became the fifth-ranked robotics team; they are the only team in Hawaii to rank in the top 10.

After their latest first place win at the state robotics championship, Team Waffles is going to the World Championships.

Team Waffles and Team X-bots [Punahou School] will both be going to the world competition set to take place in Houston, Texas, April 19-21.

“I’m really proud of what our teams have done today,” said Team Waffles captain Emily ‘25. ”I think it’s incredible that Assets teams and especially Team Waffles was able to win a ticket to worlds. It was definitely a memorable and proud moment for the entire school.”

Coach Peter Han and Coach Miles Yamamoto lead the teams.

Assets School’s other team MEAF made it to the semi-finals of the state championship.

“It’s all about the next generation,” said Team MEAF Captain Aren ‘24. “They’re our future. Inspire them so we can be inspired by their success.”

“It’s a real celebration,” said Coach Han. “This is the first time in the school’s history for us to go to the world competition. A small school like ours makes it!”